Suspect escapes Philadelphia police custody in Lawncrest

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspect in custody of Philadelphia police escaped and is now on the run.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 6000 block of Tabor Avenue in the Lawncrest section.

Police on patrol spotted a suspect who fit the description of a man wanted for a nearby stabbing.

Police apprehended the suspect, but he broke away from custody.

The suspect, who was armed, was only partially handcuffed, police say.

The man was last seen running toward an apartment complex on Tabor Avenue.

There were no injuries to officers.
