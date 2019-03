EMBED >More News Videos Police charge man with burglarizing main line model's home days before her murder, as seen on Action News at 11 p.m., December 6, 2018

The suspect in the murder of a model on the Mainline faces new charges Friday night.Today a judge added a felony strangulation charge against Jonathan Harris.Christina Carlin-Kraft was killed in her apartment in Ardmore last August.Harris told police he and the model got into a fight after she refused to pay for an ounce of cocaine.