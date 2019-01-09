Dejuan Robinson

*TRAFFIC ADVISORY* I95 Northbound at exit 13 is closed due to police activity — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) January 9, 2019

A suspect is on the loose after he fled the scene following a pursuit and a crash involving two police vehicles on I-95 near Philadelphia International Airport.That man has been identified as 20-year-old Dejuan Robinson. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.Robinson is a person of interest in several homicides, police clarified on Wednesday afternoon. He was wanted on a probation violation steming from firearms offenses.The crash happened late Wednesday morning in the northbound lanes between the airport exit and Broad Street.Police in Wilmington, Delaware say this all began when officers tried to pull Robinson over in the area of E. 12th Street and Rosemont Avenue just before 11 a.m.Robinson fled and got onto I-495 northbound, eventually merging onto I-95 northbound.While in the area of the airport, police say Robinson rammed another vehicle, causing the police collision. Three police officers - two Wilmington officers and a Pa. trooper - suffered minor injuries.The suspect then made it off the highway, where his vehicle was involved in a collision involving a white SUV and a SEPTA bus at Broad Street and Oregon Avenue.Several Philadelphia schools are on lockdown as officers search for the suspect. Those schools are:-South Philadelphia High School-A.S. Jenks School-Fels Elementary School-Bregy Elementary SchoolInterstate 95 northbound is closed at Exit 13.Philadelphia police are also urging drivers to avoid the area of Broad and Oregon.------