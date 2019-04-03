Crime & Safety

Suspect identified in fatal shooting of Philadelphia police inspector's son

Police: Victim's friends may have dared shooter to fire gun at FDR Park. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 4pm on April 1, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Investigators have identified the suspect wanted for the murder of a Philadelphia police inspector's son over the weekend.

Tyquan "Fats" Atkinson, 19, has a last known address in the 1600 block of South 32nd Street.

Tyquan "Fats" Atkinson



Police say he frequents the area of 10th & Oregon and 12th &Ritner.

He is described as a black male standing six feet tall and weighing 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 immediately.

Atkinson is being sought for the killing of 20-year-old Nicholas Flacco in FDR Park late Saturday night.

Flacco is the son of Chris Flacco, the head of the Philadelphia Police Department's Internal Affairs Unit.

According to police, Nicholas Flacco was with a group gathered after tailgating at a Phillies game.

Several fights between females broke out, and an unidentified woman was heard threatening to "call her man and that they should be afraid."

Police say a man with a revolver arrived and fired a revolver into the air and to the side.

He left but returned 10 or 15 minutes later and shot Flacco, the son of an Internal Affairs commander who was home from college for the weekend to celebrate his birthday.
