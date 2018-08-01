Suspect identified in triple shooting that killed Allentown teen

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspect identified in Allentown triple shooting. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on August 1, 2018. (Allentown Police Department )

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police in Allentown have identified a suspect in a triple shooting that killed a 16-year-old girl.

The suspect, Antwan Washington, is considered armed and dangerous.

Antwan Washington


The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 500 block of Harrison Street.

EMBED More News Videos

Raw video from the scene of a homicide investigation in Allentown.



Officers responded to the scene and found three victims. They were taken to the hospital, two with life-threatening injuries.

Sixteen-year-old Carolina Monsanto of Allentown died a short time later at the hospital.

A 19-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, both from Allentown, remain in stable condition.

Police say Washington and the 31-year-old female victim were involved in a relationship.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-437-7721 or 911.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsmurdershootinghomicide investigationAllentown
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother of Rittenhouse stabbing victim speaks, suspect's family holds vigil
AccuWeather: More Humid, Scattered Storms Today
Transformer issue causes Wildwood power outage
Suspect arrested in robbery and assault of Delco librarian
Judge blocks release of 3D-printed gun designs amid Dem outrage
Arrest made in murder of woman shot while driving
American cyclist couple victims in alleged ISIS attack in Tajikistan
Camden girl shatters track record at nationals
Show More
SEPTA ends paper transfers on July 31
Delco man charged with downloading infant pornography
Miracle in Mexico: All survive crash of Mexican jetliner
VIDEO: Parking garage collapses in Dallas, Texas
Delco man charged in attempted rape of 82-year-old woman
More News