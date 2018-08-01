Suspect identified in triple shooting that killed Allentown teen

Antwan Washington

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3857330" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw video from the scene of a homicide investigation in Allentown.

Police in Allentown have identified a suspect in a triple shooting that killed a 16-year-old girl.The suspect, Antwan Washington, is considered armed and dangerous.The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 500 block of Harrison Street.Officers responded to the scene and found three victims. They were taken to the hospital, two with life-threatening injuries.Sixteen-year-old Carolina Monsanto of Allentown died a short time later at the hospital.A 19-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, both from Allentown, remain in stable condition.Police say Washington and the 31-year-old female victim were involved in a relationship.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-437-7721 or 911.------