Suspect in custody after fatal stabbing on Center City SEPTA concourse

EMBED <>More Videos

Man stabbed twice at SEPTA subway station: as seen on Action News, March 7, 2019

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- A suspect is in custody after a fatal stabbing at a Center City SEPTA subway station concourse on Thursday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. at South Broad and Spruce streets.

SEPTA said the victim was stabbed in the concourse area at the Walnut-Locust station of the Broad Street Line.

According to investigators, a 33-year-old man was stabbed twice in the back.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicates that this was not a random attack. The individuals involved knew each other and were involved in an altercation that escalated to the stabbing.

The victim was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital in critical condition. He later died at the hospital.

His name has not been released.

This incident occurred amid an ongoing SEPTA Police Transit worker strike.

SEPTA officials say their police supervisors are working 12-hour shifts along with an increased presence by city and suburban police.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
septaphilly newsstabbing
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Person found shot in car parked in Willingboro neighborhood
Man killed inside Chinese restaurant
Baby falls from second story window in North Philadelphia
Woman injured in Delco home invasion
AccuWeather: Turning Less Harsh
SEPTA Transit Police strike enters Day 2
Longhorn has sad reaction after yoga ball pops
Show More
Dog walking injuries on the rise among older adults
N.J. town could soon start cracking down on barking dogs
Oregon city will have last Blockbuster store in world
Two injured in Juniata Park house fire
Police: Child safe after suspect steals car in West Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News