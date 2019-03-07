Suspect in custody after fatal stabbing on Center City SEPTA concourse

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- A suspect is in custody after a fatal stabbing at a Center City SEPTA subway station concourse on Thursday morning.
It happened around 6:30 a.m. at South Broad and Spruce streets.
SEPTA said the victim was stabbed in the concourse area at the Walnut-Locust station of the Broad Street Line.
According to investigators, a 33-year-old man was stabbed twice in the back.
Police say a preliminary investigation indicates that this was not a random attack. The individuals involved knew each other and were involved in an altercation that escalated to the stabbing.
The victim was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital in critical condition. He later died at the hospital.
His name has not been released.
This incident occurred amid an ongoing SEPTA Police Transit worker strike.
SEPTA officials say their police supervisors are working 12-hour shifts along with an increased presence by city and suburban police.
