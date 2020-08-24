Suspect in custody after longtime lector attacked during Mass in Philadelphia

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6384896" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson J. Perez is speaking out after a churchgoer was attacked during Sunday morning's mass.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspect has been taken into custody following the attack on a churchgoer during Sunday morning Mass in Philadelphia, sources told Action News.Police have deferred charging her, though officials did not elaborate.The attack was captured on video during the 11 a.m. Mass at Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul while the service was streaming online.Video shows Sarah Contrucci, 40, a longtime lector, leaving the altar as a woman punches her twice. It's still unclear what sparked the attack.Contrucci did not require medical attention.On Monday, she shared words of forgiveness with the suspect."I hope that she learns to love the Lord and maybe even come back to Mass someday and is respectful," Contrucci said.Contrucci said the woman muttered something to her before she was hit."Something about respecting God and I couldn't make out much else," said Contrucci. "I was worried she was going to attempt to make a scene of some sort to disrupt the Mass, so I was thinking I could do everything to keep the situation calm and respectful...I just wanted to get back to my pew and allow the Mass to resume."Mass was able to resume and the suspect walked out of the church.Father Gill says staff immediately called 911 and they have security measures in place but are reviewing them in the wake of what happened.The Basilica is open everyday for people to come and go and Gill says everyone is welcome but he wants everyone to feel safe."It's obvious we need more of a presence of the police and others to ensure a higher level of security," Gill said. "It's a very unsafe time in many ways, so I don't want to fault anyone in the congregation or in the sanctuary up front for their response. I want to assure everyone that when things like this happen we do have something in place and the very first thing we do is contact the police we call 911 and we have people internally to assist. As everyone knows, as many protocols and plans you have in place random acts like this are often very hard to prevent from taking place."