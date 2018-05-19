Suspect in custody after standoff in Bordentown Twp.

EMBED </>More Videos

SWAT team locked in standoff with armed man in Burlington Co. Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 18, 2018. (WPVI)

BORDENTOWN TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A man is in custody following a standoff situation in Bordentown Township, New Jersey.

Police arrived at a home on Redwood Avenue shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday following a 911 call.

According to investigators, a 33-year-old woman reported that a 54-year-old family member had armed himself with several guns and was making suicidal statements.

The woman was hiding inside the home, but officers were able to negotiate her release, police say.

After negotiations to get the suspect to surrender were unsuccessful, police say officers made entry shortly before 5 p.m. and took the man into custody without incident.

No injuries were reported.

The name of the suspect has not been released. Police say charges may be filed.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsbarricaded man
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News