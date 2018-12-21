Suspect in graffiti on Meek Mill's grandmother's house caught on camera

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect wanted for multiple acts of vandalism, including spray-painting graffiti on the home of a relatives of Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill.
The vandalism happened between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Monday, December 17, 2018.
The suspect hit multiple locations in South Philadelphia, spray-painting "ACORN" and "ACORN pals" on the walls of several properties.
Neighborhood surveillance cameras captured the suspect in the 700 block of South 18th Street, the 1800 block of Bainbridge Street, and the 1000 block of S. 18th. Street.
The suspect was last seen on South 18th Street crossing Washington Avenue.
Meek Mill went on social media Tuesday to say his grandmother and aunt live in one of the homes that was vandalized.
A white man sprayed a racial remarks on my Grandmom’s house last night in south philly referencing white Privileged.... the crazy part is this was a all black neighborhood 20 years ago It was gentrified and now this! Just don’t let us catch you coward! T… https://t.co/ieIA61NUyY— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 18, 2018
"A white man sprayed a racial remark on my grandmom's house...just don't let us catch you coward! " Mill tweeted.
Meek Mill's aunt Juanita Walker does not think the family was specifically targeted. She says their home wasn't the only place vandalized near 18th and Pemberton streets.
"I didn't know why somebody did that. I went down to talk to somebody else and the same thing was on their wall. So it's all the way down to Washington Avenue, every corner house," Walker said.
Police are not saying if the word "acorn" spray-painted on the home has any racist connotation.
Walker says she wants the person caught and forced to pay for the cleanup.
If you have information about the suspect, contact police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847.
