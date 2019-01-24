Suspect in gunfire and standoff in Salem, New Jersey charged with attempted murder

SALEM, N.J. --
A man who allegedly shot at officers who were trying to arrest him is now facing attempted murder charges.

Salem County prosecutors say Eric Smith Jr. also faces aggravated assault and weapons counts stemming from Wednesday's confrontation in Salem.

The shooting spurred a standoff that lasted for more than three hours before the 26-year-old Quinton Township man surrendered.

Authorities say a U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force was trying to arrest Smith on some warrants when they arrived at his girlfriend's apartment.

As they entered the apartment, Smith left through a bedroom window and went onto a roof where he allegedly shot at the officers.

One officer returned fire, but no one was injured.

Schools and businesses in the city were locked down during the standoff.

(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
