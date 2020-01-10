Frankford shootout suspect was wanted on parole violation in Rhode Island: Source

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5831160" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Neighbors react to shooting involving barricaded man, SWAT in Frankford. Gray Hall reports on Action News at 4:30.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a man who fired at officers and barricaded himself inside a home was killed after a shootout with the SWAT team.Police say officers entered the home on the 4600 block of Hawthorne Street in the Frankford section after the exchange of gunfire and found the man dead shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday.No other injuries were reported.According to Deputy Commissioner Robin Wimberly, parole officers were attempting to serve a warrant on the man for violations of his parole when he retreated inside the home and started shooting at officers from a second-floor window. The officers returned fire.A source tells Action News the suspect, 42-year-old Claude Fain, was wanted on a parole violation out of Rhode Island.Chopper 6 was live over the scene and showed multiple police officers responding to the 4600 block of Hawthorne Street just after 1 p.m.After about two hours, Fain died in a shootout with SWAT officers."We had to take the door to ensure that the male was going to get the services that he needed," Wimberly said.A man who lives in the area said at first, he thought the noise was fireworks."I didn't think nothing of it," he said. "Then, two minutes later, I heard more fireworks...but then I heard the helicopters...then I just hear the cop cars...and I see like 20 cop cars.""I just heard shots. I was in my kitchen and I heard about three or four shots," said Greggory Fletcher of FrankfordMany neighbors are hoping a new year will bring new solutions to gun violence."Everybody has a gun. You are scared when people stop in the middle of the street to blow at them because you don't know who has a gun. So, it's crazy and something needs to be done," said Joyce Hoyle, who lives nearby.The Hoyles have lived in the area for 46 years and say this is the first time they've seen anything like this."They have to come up with a solution because everybody has a gun, everybody. This is crazy. It's like the wild, Wild West," said John Hoyle.Warren G. Harding Middle School and Frankford High School were under a "lock-in" for a few hours because of the shooting.Investigators were still processing the scene Thursday night and were looking for ballistic evidence.