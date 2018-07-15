Suspect killed in police-involved shooting in Vineland

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspect killed in police-involved shooting in Vineland. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on July 15, 2018. (WPVI)

VINELAND, N.J. (WPVI) --
Many in Vineland, New Jersey are stunned by a police-involved shooting that left a man dead.

His final moments were captured on Facebook live.

According to the prosecutor, police responded yesterday to Wood Street, after receiving a call about a man pacing suspiciously outside of a home.

The prosecutor says the encounter between the officers and the man lasted several minutes before police eventually fired shots.

Tina Wain-Wright streamed part of the incident on Facebook.

At this point, authorities have not said if the man had a weapon.

The prosecutor is now trying to figure out if the shooting was justified.

Witnesses are urged to call investigators.

The victim's identity has not been released.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newspolice-involved shootingVineland
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Administration looking into fatal police-involved shooting
Lawncrest church damaged by fire
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Allentown priest accused of groping teen, sending nude pics
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight
Show More
Man charged with groping 2 teens in Target store
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News