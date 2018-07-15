Suspect killed in police-involved shooting in Vineland

Many in Vineland, New Jersey are stunned by a police-involved shooting that left a man dead.His final moments were captured on Facebook live.According to the prosecutor, police responded yesterday to Wood Street, after receiving a call about a man pacing suspiciously outside of a home.The prosecutor says the encounter between the officers and the man lasted several minutes before police eventually fired shots.Tina Wain-Wright streamed part of the incident on Facebook.At this point, authorities have not said if the man had a weapon.The prosecutor is now trying to figure out if the shooting was justified.Witnesses are urged to call investigators.The victim's identity has not been released.------