Suspect killed in police-involved shooting in Vineland

VINELAND, N.J. (WPVI) --Many in Vineland, New Jersey are stunned by a police-involved shooting that left a man dead.
His final moments were captured on Facebook live.
According to the prosecutor, police responded yesterday to Wood Street, after receiving a call about a man pacing suspiciously outside of a home.
The prosecutor says the encounter between the officers and the man lasted several minutes before police eventually fired shots.
Tina Wain-Wright streamed part of the incident on Facebook.
At this point, authorities have not said if the man had a weapon.
The prosecutor is now trying to figure out if the shooting was justified.
Witnesses are urged to call investigators.
The victim's identity has not been released.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps