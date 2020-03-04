Man wanted in vicious dog attack at Philadelphia gas station: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a man wanted in an alleged dog attack on Tuesday morning.

It happened at a gas station located on the 2900 block of North Broad Street around midnight.

Police say the suspect and an unidentified woman were involved in an argument when the 62-year-old male victim tried to defend her.

That's when police say the suspect told him to leave and ordered his pit bull to attack the man.

Police say the suspect left the victim in the street and fled the scene.

That victim was taken to a hospital with dog bites to his left leg.

Police are looking for the suspect driving in a maroon colored Toyota SUV.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaassaultdog attackdog
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 person being tested for possible coronavirus in Philly
Hand sanitizer shortage hits local stores amid coronavirus concerns
Mumps outbreak reported among children in New Castle Co.
Gov. Murphy's surgery for kidney tumor successful
Alex Trebek gives update on 1 year after cancer diagnosis
Bloomberg to suspend presidential campaign, endorses Biden
Deal reached on bipartisan $8.3B bill to battle coronavirus
Show More
Joe Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas
School evacuated twice after fires, smoke bomb: Police
Coronavirus impacting local athletic events
Family in Philly church for sanctuary can stay in US
'I'm a good Philly girl:' Jill Biden thwarting hecklers, protesters
More TOP STORIES News