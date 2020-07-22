Suspect sexually assaulted teen at Canby Park in Wilmington: Police

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in New Castle County, Delaware are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted for sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

It happened around 6:40 a.m. Monday at Canby Park near Banning Road.

The victim told detectives she was walking in the park when the suspect approached her near St. Elizabeth's High School.

The teen said the suspect continued to walk alongside her. He then displayed a weapon before sexually assaulting her.

The suspect is described as a Black male, 16 to 25 years of age, thin build, brown skin with a short haircut. He was last seen wearing a black hat, white T-shirt under a red, white and blue puffy coat, dark colored pants and white Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information should call Detective Michelle Burrus at 302-395-8131 or email at Michelle.Burrus@newcastlede.gov, or call the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800.
