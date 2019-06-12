Suspect shot after police chase ends in crash in Delaware County

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- A suspect was shot by Pennsylvania State Police after a police chase ended in a crash on Tuesday in Delaware County.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. when troopers attempted to pull over the driver of a 2002 Ford sedan for traffic violations.

Police say the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.

Police say at some point during the chase the trooper utilized his vehicle to stop the suspect from reentering the highway after getting off the ramp to Highland Avenue.

After the crash, the trooper shot the suspect in the lower leg.

Busy highway ramp in Delaware Co. shut down for shooting investigation. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 4pm on June 11, 2019.



The suspect, identified as a 29-year-old man from Modena, Pa., was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators say the man was wanted out of Chester County for a probation violation on forgery charges.

More charges are forthcoming.

The crash scene was shut down briefly during rush hour after police conducted their investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper chichester townshippennsylvania newsshooting
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 in custody, 1 sought after pursuit ends with crash in Delaware
Venomous copperhead snake bites man in New Jersey
Woman facing charges in NJ laundry room theft
New video shows triple shooting in West Philadelphia
Police: Teen shot while riding on ATV in West Philadelphia
Jon Stewart lashes out at Congress over 9/11 victims fund
5 charged after allegedly racking up $66K in unpaid tolls
Show More
Man gunned down in broad daylight in Frankford
1 injured after school bus collides with car in NJ
Police: Relative sought after child, 7, brings gun to school
Several arrests made after ATV accident leaves officer injured
Ortiz shooting suspect ID'ed, says D.R. police
More TOP STORIES News