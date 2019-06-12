Suspect shot after police chase ends in crash in Delaware County

Busy highway ramp in Delaware Co. shut down for shooting investigation. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 4pm on June 11, 2019.

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- A suspect was shot by Pennsylvania State Police after a police chase ended in a crash on Tuesday in Delaware County.It happened around 1:30 p.m. when troopers attempted to pull over the driver of a 2002 Ford sedan for traffic violations.Police say the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.Police say at some point during the chase the trooper utilized his vehicle to stop the suspect from reentering the highway after getting off the ramp to Highland Avenue.After the crash, the trooper shot the suspect in the lower leg.The suspect, identified as a 29-year-old man from Modena, Pa., was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.Investigators say the man was wanted out of Chester County for a probation violation on forgery charges.More charges are forthcoming.The crash scene was shut down briefly during rush hour after police conducted their investigation.