TRENTON (WPVI) -- A suspect shot by police in Trenton has died.The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday along the 600 block of North Olden Avenue, not far from St. Joseph's Church.Officials say they were called to the home for a man who was suicidal.When four officers arrived at the scene, they encountered 22-year-old Jason Williams in the doorway with gun.During their encounter, two officers fired their weapons.Williams died at the hospital.Police recovered the gun from the scene and it was determined to be a BB gun.The investigation is ongoing.