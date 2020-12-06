Suspect shot, killed after attempted carjacking in East Germantown: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspect is dead after an attempted carjacking in the city's East Germantown section Saturday.The incident happened at a CVS parking lot just before 1 p.m. on the 6300 block of Stenton Avenue.Police say a 59-year-old man was approached by another man who tried to rob him and take his vehicle.A struggle ensued as the victim started yelling for help, officials say.A security company supervisor ran up and fired his weapon.Officials say the suspect was shot three times.The suspect, whose identity remains unknown, was taken to Einstein Medical Center, where he died a short time later.