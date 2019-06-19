Suspect slashes tires on police vehicles near Philadelphia City Hall

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities are looking for the suspect who slashed the tires on police vehicles parked near Philadelphia City Hall in broad daylight.Detectives hope someone will recognize the man seen in released surveillance video.He struck at 13th and Arch streets and 15th Street and JFK Boulevard on June 7 and 8.Police said the suspect is approximately 6' tall and carried an orange backpack with a Flyers logo.