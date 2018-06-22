Suspect sought after stabbing on Market-Frankford El

JUNIATA PARK (WPVI) --A photo has been released of a suspect in a violent stabbing on SEPTA's Market-Frankford El.
The stabbing happened in the Juniata Park section of Philadelphia.
Investigators say two men got into a fight with another man as the train was pulling into the Erie-Torresdale station on the 4000 block of Kensington Avenue on Thursday evening.
The suspect stabbed the victim multiple times in the torso.
The attacker ran off, pushing away a stroller with a small child in it.
