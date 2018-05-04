Suspect sought for 2 armed corner store robberies in Philadelphia

Suspect sought for 2 corner store robberies in Philadelphia. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 4pm on May 4, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are looking for a man who robbed two corners stores in the city on the same day.

The first incident happened shortly after 4 p.m. on April 30 at the Edith Mini Market in the 400 block of West Cumberland Street.

Police say the suspect walked in with a handgun and demanded money from the register.

After grabbing the cash the man fled west on Cumberland Street and south or Orianna Street.

Neighbors around here say the owners are some of the nicest people you'll ever meet.

"It's kind of tragic because they're good people over there," said Nydiah Wright.

The second incident happened just over four hours later at the Uceta Grocery store at 1140 West Somerset Street.


He was armed with a handgun and got away with cash.

The suspect fled the store and was seen heading north on 12th Street.

The clerk who came face-to-face with the suspect said he couldn't have shown up at a worse time.

"I'm counting the money when he comes in and he told me, 'I want the money,'" she said.

She says he took much of what the store made that day.

The neighbors around Uceta also told us the owners there are wonderful people.

"Everybody knows them, so I don't believe that it was somebody from the neighborhood because they're good to everybody around here," said Star Davis.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.

