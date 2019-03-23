Suspect sought for armed robbery in Haverford Township

HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Haverford Township are investigating an armed robbery.The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. Friday at the 7-Eleven store located on West Eagle Road.Police say the suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun and struck the clerk in the head with the weapon. He then removed the cash register drawer and fled.The suspect was last seen walking towards Belvedere Avenue.The store clerk received minor injuries.The suspect is described as being a black male, medium build and wearing a dark colored hooded jacket, grey sweatpants, black Chuck Taylor-style sneakers, and a dark colored ski mask.Police believe this suspect is the same man who committed a similar armed robbery at the 7-Eleven on City Ave in Lower Merion Township early Thursday morning.Police continue to investigate.Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 610-853-1298 ext. 1236.-----