Suspect sought for attack on 81-year-old outside West Oak Lane gas station

WEST OAK LANE (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are looking for a man who attacked an 81-year-old outside a gas station.

The attack happened outside a Shell gas station in the 6200 block of North Broad Street in West Oak Lane around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Surveillance video shows the suspect inside the station.

Police say the suspect then waited outside for the victim, then hit the man from behind.

The suspect got away with lottery tickets and cash.

If you have any information contact Philadelphia police.

