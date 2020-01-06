Suspect sought for baiting, running over seagulls in Maryland

LAUREL, Maryland (WPVI) -- A Dollar Tree parking lot in Laurel, Maryland became the scene of a deadly hit-and-run, and the victims were seagulls.Police say the suspect sprinkled popcorn on the pavement.The popcorn attracted 11 seagulls.While they were eating, police say the suspect intentionally ran them over and then drove off.Ten of the birds died. A police officer arrived and saved one of the seagulls.The driver has not been captured.According to police, the suspect bought the popcorn from the Dollar Tree.Police say that no surveillance cameras were pointing in the direction of the crime, so they don't have an image of the suspect of the vehicle involved.