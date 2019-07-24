Suspect sought for cheating spas out of thousands of dollars

Police in Washington state are looking for an alleged botox bandit, accused of bilking at least three medical spas out of thousands of dollars.Investigators say the thief seen in before and after photos from one of the locations tells employees she needs to grab her mom's credit card from the car after the treatment is done.She then leaves a cell phone and purse behind as collateral and walks out.But, it turns out, that phone doesn't work and the bag is empty.Police say, in all three cases, the woman gave a fake name, phone number and credit card information.One spa owner says she's never had anything like this happen before.Police say the woman got at least $2,000 worth of treatments at each spa.They're now encouraging beauty businesses to get some type of ID from their clients before any service.