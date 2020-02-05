Suspect sought for man's murder in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Wilmington, Delaware are searching for the suspect who gunned a man down on Wednesday afternoon.Officers were called to the 2200 block of North Market Street just before noon.That's where they found 40-year-old Randolph White suffering from at least one gunshot wound.White was rushed to the hospital, but he did not survive.Police are asking anyone with information on the murder to contact them or Delaware CrimeStoppers.