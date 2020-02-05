Suspect sought for man's murder in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Wilmington, Delaware are searching for the suspect who gunned a man down on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of North Market Street just before noon.

That's where they found 40-year-old Randolph White suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

White was rushed to the hospital, but he did not survive.

Police are asking anyone with information on the murder to contact them or Delaware CrimeStoppers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilmingtonmurderhomicideshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 found dead, including children, in Salem County
Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment
Local lawmakers react to Trump's acquittal in impeachment trial
Eagles change coaching structure, won't have offensive coordinator
Police stop car driving toward crowd at Kansas City Chiefs parade
Rock-wielding man who attacked Philly sergeant still at large: Police
AccuWeather: Flood Watch Thursday and Friday
Show More
Woman accused of fatal nail-clipper stabbing to stay jailed
Group of teens terrorize local businesses in Roxborough
Abington school board member faces angry residents over comments
SEPTA begins 'tap to exit' at Suburban Station
Video captures boy's frightened reaction during father's arrest
More TOP STORIES News