Suspect sought for multiple assaults in South Philadelphia

The search continues for a man accused in a number of assaults in South Philadelphia.Police say the suspect is connected to three incidents since December 20th.Investigators released a photo of the person they are looking for Saturday night.In one case, police say the man assaulted a woman on the 700 block of South Street.Days later, police say he approached a woman on the 1300 block of Morris Street, but they say she got away safely.Then last Sunday, on the 200 block of Fitzwater Street, officers say the suspect pushed a woman to the ground and tried to cover her mouth.They say she was able to fight him off.If you recognize the suspect you are asked to call police.------