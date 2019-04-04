Suspect sought for PNC bank robbery in New Castle County

NEW CASTLE CO., Del. (WPVI) -- Delaware State police are asking for help identifying a bank robber.

The man targeted the PNC branch on the 4700 block of Kirkwood Highway in Milltown, New Castle County.

It was around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday that he approached a teller, handed over a note, and implied that he was armed.

The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

You're asked to call detectives if you recognize this man.
