Suspect sought for sex assault of woman, 71, in East Oak Lane

Suspect sought for sex assault of woman, 71, in East Oak Lane. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 5pm on July 13, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are searching for a man they say broke into an East Oak Lane home and sexually assaulted a 71-year-old woman.

It happened around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 6400 block of North 11th Street.

Investigators say the man seen in this surveillance video found the 71-year-old woman asleep on the couch and assaulted her.

The suspect ran away when the woman began to scream. That victim spoke to Action News but wanted her identity concealed.

"I felt a hand on my left breast. I opened my eyes and I said, 'Who is there?' she said. "The person just moved back and I saw a slender body, plaid pants, Capri style, and he disappeared into the dining room and I grabbed everything because I knew someone was in the house."

Police say the man was also captured on surveillance video attempted to gain access to additional properties in the area, along with several vehicles.

"We have pretty clear video of him, and we strongly believe that if anybody knows this male they will be able to recognize him from this video," said Capt. Malachi Jones. "And we strongly urging people to contact us if they know who this individual is."

Pictured: Man sought for sex assault of 71-year-old woman in East Oak Lane.


The victim was not injured. The suspect was able to get away with the victim's purse, something that has her deeply troubled.

"A woman's pocketbook is very important. Have you ever touched your wife's pocketbook? She will beat you up! You don't take my pocketbook! That is a major violation, more violating than walking into my house," she said.

She admits this incident has her afraid to stay in her own home, and she's hoping for a quick arrest.

"I hope he doesn't do this to anybody else and other people are prepared, and I hope he doesn't come back here because I am prepared," she said. "I will get him to stay in the house until I allow him to leave."

The suspect is described as a black or Hispanic male between 18 and 24 years of age with a thin build, braided hair tied into a small bun on the back of the head, and a goatee with a light mustache.

He was wearing a t-shirt with a logo of a boxer and wording on the back, cargo shorts, and sneakers.

He also had tattoos visible on his right bicep and left forearm.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 911 immediately.

