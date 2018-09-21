Suspect sought for sex offenses against minors in Bucks Co.

Pictured: David Hamilton

SOLEBURY TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a suspect for sex offenses against minors in Bucks County.

Lower Southampton Township police say David Hamilton, 47, was last seen around 12:15 a.m. Friday crossing the Calhoun Street bridge into Trenton, New Jersey.

He may be riding a blue bicycle and wearing a boonie hat, dark jacket, light-colored shorts and sneakers.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Scott at 215-357-1235, ext. 344, by email at gscott@ LSTWP.org.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newschild sex assaultLower Southampton Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Girl stabs boy with scissors at school in North Philly
Protests at ceremony naming street after Wilson Goode
Police identify kayaker who drowned in Delaware
Traffic law crackdown coming to Center City
Philadelphia Zoo's douc langur monkey, oldest and last in U.S., euthanized
Neighbors helped ex-wife escape Chester County gunman
Homes lose power after car hits pole in Delaware
5 slashed, including 3 infants, inside New York City birthing center
Show More
Browns use 'Philly Special' play in 1st win since 2016
Sheriff: Rite Aid warehouse shooter may have been mentally ill
Ramps connecting I-95 with Pa. Turnpike set to open
New plan targets Center City traffic congestion
Calls for NJ sheriff to resign over alleged racist remarks
More News