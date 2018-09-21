Suspect sought for sex offenses against minors in Bucks Co.

Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a suspect for sex offenses against minors in Bucks County.Lower Southampton Township police say David Hamilton, 47, was last seen around 12:15 a.m. Friday crossing the Calhoun Street bridge into Trenton, New Jersey.He may be riding a blue bicycle and wearing a boonie hat, dark jacket, light-colored shorts and sneakers.A warrant for his arrest was issued Wednesday.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Scott at 215-357-1235, ext. 344, by email at gscott@ LSTWP.org.------