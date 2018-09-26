Suspect sought for shooting incident in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot a person from behind in the 4200 block of Germantown Avenue in Philadelphia.
It happened around 8:54 p.m. on August 11.
Police say the suspect was captured on video pulling out a semi-automatic handgun and then shooting the victim several times.
That suspect fled north on Germantown Avenue and east on the 1700 block of Bristol Street.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and listed in critical condition.
Police say ballistic evidence recovered at the scene indicates that a 9MM handgun was used.
