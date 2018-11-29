Suspect sought for store burglary at Neshaminy Mall

Suspect sought for store burglary at Neshaminy Mall.

NESHAMINY, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police in Bensalem are looking for a burglar who used a butter knife and a spatula to try to steal from a business at Neshaminy Mall.

A surveillance video shows the intruder at Kay Sandwiches late Tuesday night.

Police say he then "flipped and flopped" his way behind the counter before ending up on the ground.

He then used the utensils to pry open a cash register.

If you have any information on the burglary, contact Bensalem Police.

