Suspect sought for throwing explosive device in Olney

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police in Philadelphia's Olney section are hoping someone recognizes a person who threw an explosive device at a property last week.Cameras show an Orange SUV, possibly a Ford Fusion SE, pull into a back driveway on the 200 block of West Nedro Avenue last Wednesday.The driver then throws something at the bottom of the property and speeds off.Seconds later the device explodes, sending smoke billowing.If you have any information on the crime, or recognize the driver, contact police.