Suspect sought for throwing explosive device in Olney

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police in Philadelphia's Olney section are hoping someone recognizes a person who threw an explosive device at a property last week.

Cameras show an Orange SUV, possibly a Ford Fusion SE, pull into a back driveway on the 200 block of West Nedro Avenue last Wednesday.

The driver then throws something at the bottom of the property and speeds off.

Seconds later the device explodes, sending smoke billowing.

If you have any information on the crime, or recognize the driver, contact police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiaexplosives foundphilly news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Prosecutors: Mother killed son because he was getting in way of affair
Hahnemann University Hospital to close in September
Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery to close after fire
Police: Postal worker struck by stolen car in SW Philadelphia; arrest made
Troubleshooters Investigation: Car dealership under renewed scrutiny
Portion of Castor Ave. remains closed after large fire
Driver in tractor-trailer takes down poles in Doylestown
Show More
Woman caught stealing security cameras in Upper Darby
Police: Roxborough rape suspect met teen on dating app Skout
Police seek info on West Oak Lane shooting caught on video
Police seek person who threw 2 kittens from car window
Do you recognize the man in the video?
More TOP STORIES News