Suspect sought in deadly hit and run in Norristown

Officials in Montgomery County are appealing to the public to help them find the person who struck a man, early Sunday morning then kept on going leaving the victim to die.It was just after 4 a.m. in Norristown.The victim was crossing Markley when the vehicle hit him.Debris scattered across the roadway, a hat and shoe were among the items on the street.Norristown Police responded and found the pedestrian dead on the scene.Investigators say the striking vehicle proceeded southbound on Markley into King of Prussia.The make and model of the vehicle has not been released, but detectives say it's possibly a silver SUV.It likely has damage to the front passenger side and may be missing part of its bumper and wheel well.We found several surveillance cameras mounted on the railroad crossing, but it's unclear if they're operational.No one from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office or the Norristown Police Department was available to comment.The name of the deceased victim has not been released.