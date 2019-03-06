Suspect sought in double shooting in Kensington

Suspect sought in double shooting in Kensington.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were rushed to the hospital on Tuesday night after a shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

Shots rang out just after 6 p.m. on the 300 block of East William Street.

Police say one man was shot in the back of the head. He's listed in critical condition at Temple.

A second man was shot in the ear and he's in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

