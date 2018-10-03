Suspect sought in Family Dollar robbery in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say surveillance video captured a male wanted in connection for a Family Dollar robbery in South Philadelphia.

It happened on September 23 around 5:20 p.m. at the store located at 1700 Washington Avenue.

Once inside, the suspect walked down an aisle and allegedly placed several headphones inside his jacket.

That suspect was confronted by an employee, the suspect then stated he had a gun and would shoot.

After the employee backed away, the suspect fled in an unknown direction.

He is described as 5'3" tall, 150 lbs, light brown complexion, hazel eyes. He was seen wearing a black cap, and a hooded orange and black windbreaker.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

