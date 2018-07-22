Suspect sought in fatal hit and run in West Philadelphia

Philadelphia News

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Police are searching for the suspect of a fatal hit and run in West Philadelphia.

The incident occurred around 3:15 a.m. Sunday on Lancaster Avenue near 42nd Street.

Officers were on routine patrol when they observed a man lying in the bike lane of the roadway.

Medics were immediately notified, and the man was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he later died.

Upon further investigation, police determined the injuries the man sustained were consistent with that of being struck by an automobile.

The man is described as a black male in his mid-50s.

There is no description of the fleeing vehicle at this time.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newshit and run
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Opioid Crisis: 6abc.com Special Presentation
Paoli-Thorndale regional rail line suspended due to down trees, wires
Heavy rain brings rough conditions at the Jersey Shore
1 dead, dozens of hostages freed after Los Angeles standoff
Inspector warned duck boat company of design flaws last year
Tree falls on taxi in University City
Nationwide salmonella outbreak linked to raw turkey
Stolen handgun recovered during traffic stop in Delaware
Show More
Philadelphia police respond to a significant number of overdose-related incidents
Delaware ice cream shop heavily damaged by fire caused by electrical malfunction
Firefighters battle Tioga-Nicetown restaurant fire
Crews work to restore power to those who lost it during the storm
AccuWeather: Some Sun, T'Storm
More News