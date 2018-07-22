Suspect sought in fatal hit and run in West Philadelphia

Philadelphia Police are searching for the suspect of a fatal hit and run in West Philadelphia.The incident occurred around 3:15 a.m. Sunday on Lancaster Avenue near 42nd Street.Officers were on routine patrol when they observed a man lying in the bike lane of the roadway.Medics were immediately notified, and the man was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he later died.Upon further investigation, police determined the injuries the man sustained were consistent with that of being struck by an automobile.The man is described as a black male in his mid-50s.There is no description of the fleeing vehicle at this time.------