Suspect sought in gas stations, church burglaries in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police in Northeast Philadelphia is asking the public to help them find a thief who targeted two gas stations and a church within 10 minutes, last Friday.

Surveillance video from inside the 7-Eleven on the 3200 block of Byberry Road, at 3 a.m. on March 9.

The masked gunman demanded money from the worker and took off in a Nissan.

Police say five minutes earlier, the same man tried and failed to rob a Sunoco station on Woodhaven Road.

Several minutes after robbing the 7-Eleven, the gunman broke into Saint Anselm's Church, half a mile away, and stole a donation box.

If you have any information on the string of thefts, contact Northeast Detectives.

