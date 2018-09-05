Suspect sought in wireless store burglary in Overbrook

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspect sought in wireless store burglary in Overbrook. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on September 5, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are asking for help identifying the suspect in a burglary that happened in the city's Overbrook section.

Police say it happened around 5:30 a.m. on August 22 at the Wireless For You store on the 5200 block of Lancaster Avenue.

Newly released surveillance video of the incident shows the unknown man cut a hole through the roof, take items from a shelf and escape through the hole he came through.

Anyone with information should contact police.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsburglary
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Judge: Couple behind GoFundMe account must appear in court
'Philly Special' statue unveiled at the Linc
NFL Kickoff Experience: What you need to know
10 from Dubai flight hospitalized after JFK landing
All GoFundMe money is gone, attorney for homeless man says
Philly public schools to dismiss at 12 p.m. Thursday due to heat
Students return to new school after fire damages old school
Mother charged after missing boy's body found in the woods
Show More
Lockdown lifted at Edison High School in Hunting Park
California man to stand trial for murder of gay Penn student
Parents call police after electric fence put up near bus stop
Fmr. Philly cop charged with murder after Hunting Park shooting
Truck stuck under overpass, blocking ramp to MLK Drive
More News