Suspect sought in wireless store burglary in Overbrook

Philadelphia police are asking for help identifying the suspect in a burglary that happened in the city's Overbrook section.Police say it happened around 5:30 a.m. on August 22 at the Wireless For You store on the 5200 block of Lancaster Avenue.Newly released surveillance video of the incident shows the unknown man cut a hole through the roof, take items from a shelf and escape through the hole he came through.Anyone with information should contact police.