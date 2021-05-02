Suspect stabs brother, another man; grandmother found dead inside East Germantown home: Police

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Stabbing leaves 2 injured, 1 dead in East Germantown: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double stabbing and the discovery of a body inside a home on Saturday night in the city's East Germantown section.

It happened on the 1000 block of East Chelten Avenue around 7:39 p.m.

According to police, a 20-year-old man told officers he was stabbed by his 25-year-old brother who was still inside the home. The victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is also accused of stabbing a 20-year-old man who is currently listed in extremely critical condition at an area hospital. Police have not said if the suspect knew the this victim.

Officers responded to the home on East Chelten Avenue where police say the suspect was found armed with a knife. He was arrested after a brief standoff with officers.

While inside the home, police found the suspect's grandmother dead. It's still unclear how the woman died. Police say there were no signs of visible trauma.

The suspect has not been identified at this time. Police are investigating what sparked the attack.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimestop the violencestabbing
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ governor to make 'major announcement' on easing COVID restrictions
AccuWeather: Mild start to the week, unsettled at times
Police escort returns body of slain officer to Delaware
Caitlyn Jenner says trans girls in women's sports is 'unfair'
Activists rally across tri-state area to stop Asian hate
3 killed, 27 hospitalized after boat capsizes off San Diego
Expect super total lunar eclipse, meteor shower in May
Show More
2 gunmen open fire on 3 people inside SUV in Nicetown
Philadelphia Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado draws three-game suspension, appeals MLB's decision
Philly pediatricians replace basketball nets at city playgrounds
Police: Man fatally shot in Logan section of Philadelphia
Police fatally shoot gunman who killed 2 at Wisconsin casino
More TOP STORIES News