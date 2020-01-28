Suspect stole roughly $500,000 worth of jewelry belonging to Allen Iverson: Sources

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect accused of stealing $500,000 worth of jewelry belonging to former Philadelphia 76ers star Allen Iverson, Action News has learned.The incident happened Monday morning around 10:30 a.m. at a hotel located at 117 S. 20th Street.Sources confirm the suspect removed $500,000 worth of jewelry from Iverson's backpack before getting away. Iverson was not present at the time of the theft.The suspect is described as a 20-year-old man, standing 6-feet inches with a thin build.He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, red shirt, dark-colored pants and black and white sneakers.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.