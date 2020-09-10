Suspect strikes Sunoco employee in head with gun in Somerton: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspect is on the loose after attempting to rob a Sunoco gas station in the Somerton section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 8 p.m. on September 3 at the gas station on the 13000 block of Bustleton Avenue.

According to police, the suspect threw a plastic bag at an employee and stated, "Give me the money, open the register, and hurry up".

Surveillance video shows the suspect then walk behind the register and strike the worker in the back of the head with a gun.

Police said the employee refused to hand over any money.

The suspect ran away without taking anything.

Anyone with information should call 215-686-3153/3154.
