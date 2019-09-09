Suspect surrenders after girl inappropriately touched at New Jersey Walmart

WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A man accused of inappropriately touching a little girl at a Gloucester County, New Jersey Walmart last week has turned himself in.It happened at the store on Route 42 in the Turnersville section of Washington Township on Thursday.Police say Robert McKeown Jr. touched the 10-year-old victim twice.He fled after the child's mother confronted him.McKeown has now been charged with sexual assault.