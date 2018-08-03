Suspect surrenders in Allentown triple shooting that killed teen

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspect in deadly Allentown shooting surrenders. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on August 3, 2018.

ALLENTOWN (WPVI) --
The suspect wanted for a triple shooting in Allentown, Pennsylvania that killed a 16-year-old girl has turned himself in to police.

Investigators say 36-year-old Antwan Washington surrendered late Thursday night.

Antwan Washington



The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 500 block of Harrison Street.

Officers responded to the scene and found three victims.

Sixteen-year-old Carolina Monsanto of Allentown died a short time later at the hospital.

Carolina Monsanto


Police say the two other victims remain in stable condition.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
16-year-old killed in Allentown remembered as a "wonderful soul"
Top Stories
Woman stabbed, run over in Whitemarsh Twp., suspect armed & dangerous
Truck carrying paper towels overturns in Camden County
Officials: 2 boys placed black doll hanging from noose as prank
Prosecutors weigh charges in deadly dog attack
Tree trimmer shocked in New Castle County
Chester officer uses body to shield family from gunfire
Mother of Center City stabbing victim: I was manipulated by D.A.
AccuWeather: Still Very Humid, Drenching Thunderstorms Today and Tonight
Show More
New technology may help solve a decades-old murder
Fire at historic Bucks County house deemed suspicious
Musikfest 2018 preparing for huge crowds
Police release video in deadly rec center shooting
Surveillance video shows gunmen firing at Overbrook Farms home
More News