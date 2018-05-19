Suspect surrenders in woman's shooting death in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old woman in North Philadelphia has surrendered to police.

Police said Friday that Khaleem Martin, 21, turned himself into the homicide unit.

Martin was being sought for the killing of Amber Therese Jackson.

She was shot and killed around 5 p.m. Wednesday inside a house on the 1500 block of West Oakdale Street.

Police said Jackson was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no word on a motive for the killing.

