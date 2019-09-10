philadelphia news

Suspect wanted for multiple attempted abduction incidents in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say they are looking for a suspect tied to at least three attempted abduction incidents over the weekend.

It happened on September 8 on the 800 block of North 15th Street.

EMBED More News Videos

RAW VIDEO: Philadelphia police have tied a suspect to three attempted abduction incidents as annouced during a press conference on September 10, 2019.



Philadelphia police are looking for the man who they say attempted to abduct a young woman in broad daylight. The incident was recorded by a home security camera.

The surveillance video shows a man violently grab the victim around 10 a.m. in North Philadelphia.

The young woman can be heard screaming before the man lets her go and walks away.

EMBED More News Videos

Police search for suspect in attempted abduction. George Solis reports on Action News at 10 on Sept. 8, 2019.



On Tuesday night, police say they tied the suspect to two additional incidents that happened minutes apart near the scene of the first reported crime.





Police say the man came running up behind a woman around 9:30 a.m. Sunday on N. 15th Street but she was able to get away. Minutes later, the same suspect came up and grabbed another woman near an alley. She, too, was able to get away. The two women never reported the incidents to police, officials said.

The suspect remains wanted at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiaphiladelphia newscrimephilly newsabductionsurveillance camerapolice
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA NEWS
Spotted lanternflies spotted in Center City
Acting Philly police commissioner apologizes for racially insensitive t-shirt
Dog found dead in cage in South Philadelphia
Youth teams scrimmage at Eagles practice facility
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Acting Philly police commissioner apologizes for racially insensitive t-shirt
Souderton Area School District Contending With Ransomware Cyberattack
Dog found dead in cage in South Philadelphia
Flying tire smashes into woman's car on Pennsylvania Turnpike
Delaware Co. communities sending 20,000 lbs of donations to Bahamas 
Gun vendors selling to NJ must follow rules under order
6abc Action News team's get well message to Nick Foles
Show More
World Suicide Prevention Day arrives as Penn mourns loss
Chasing My Cure: Local doctor searches for cure for his own rare disease
President Trump fires John Bolton, says they 'disagreed strongly'
Witness: 'Naked man' vandalized cars in Northeast Philly
Death of man found in Jersey shore home investigated as a homicide
More TOP STORIES News