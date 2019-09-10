Suspect wanted for multiple attempted abduction incidents in Philadelphia

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5529778" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> RAW VIDEO: Philadelphia police have tied a suspect to three attempted abduction incidents as annouced during a press conference on September 10, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say they are looking for a suspect tied to at least three attempted abduction incidents over the weekend.It happened on September 8 on the 800 block of North 15th Street.Philadelphia police are looking for the man who they say attempted to abduct a young woman in broad daylight. The incident was recorded by a home security camera.The surveillance video shows a man violently grab the victim around 10 a.m. in North Philadelphia.The young woman can be heard screaming before the man lets her go and walks away.On Tuesday night, police say they tied the suspect to two additional incidents that happened minutes apart near the scene of the first reported crime.Police say the man came running up behind a woman around 9:30 a.m. Sunday on N. 15th Street but she was able to get away. Minutes later, the same suspect came up and grabbed another woman near an alley. She, too, was able to get away. The two women never reported the incidents to police, officials said.The suspect remains wanted at this time.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.