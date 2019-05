Suspect wanted for allegedly attacking woman in Northfield park. Rick Williams has more on Action News at 5 p.m. on May 22, 2019.

NORTHFIELD, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in Northfield, Atlantic County are looking for a man suspected of attacking a woman in a park.Police released video of the man they believe dropped his pants and grabbed the victim as she was jogging in Birch Grove Park.The woman was able to push him away and run.The attack happened on Tuesday, May 7 around 4:30 p.m.Police have also released this sketch of the suspectIf the person in the video or sketch looks familiar, please contact authorities.