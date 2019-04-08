Suspect wanted for attempting to lure 2 girls in Upper Darby, police say

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Delaware County are investigating after two teenage girls say a man tried to lure them into his vehicle.
Upper Darby Police say the suspect was driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla along Long Lane when the incidents occurred.
The incidents happened about 20 minutes apart on Friday afternoon.
The teenagers reported the man also exposed himself.
Anyone who recognizes this vehicle is asked to contact police.
