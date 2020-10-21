Suspect wanted for killing teen walking to Philadelphia gym

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who opened fire on a teenager walking to a boxing gym on Tuesday night.

It happened around 5 p.m. on the 2000 block of East Clearfield Street.

Aidan Seddon, 18, and his best friend were walking to the famed Front Street Gym when an unknown gunman started shooting. Video obtained by Action News shows the suspect still at large.

Aidan Seddon,



Terrance Lewis and another trainer of the gym rush to Aiden's side.

"Playing over and over in my head. The way he was looking not asking for help, but you could tell his eyes were asking for help," said Lewis. "For a minute it was shock. It was a moment of shock because you knew what to do, but not what to do, and as fast as that happens a police officer pulled up. So me and another coach, we threw him in the back. We put him in the back of the cop car and they raced him off to the hospital."

Seddon, who was shot twice, died hours after the shooting. His friend was not injured.

A suspect who's wanted for shooting a teen walking to the Front Street Gym on October 20, 2020 is caught on video.



Police don't believe Seddon was the intended target. His trainers say he was a good kid who came to box every evening.

His murder is now part of a growing statistic, as the city nears 400 homicides, up 40% from this time last year.

On Thursday night, community activists protested outside Mayor Jim Kenney's home in Old City, calling for something to be done about the continued undercurrent of violence gripping city streets.

"Everybody is shook up. There's got to be something done about this," said Frank Kubach.

Police are still looking for the shooter. There's a $20,000 reward offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
