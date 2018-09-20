SUSPECT DECEASED: Man wanted for murdering parents and shooting at ex-wife in Chester Co is no longer on the run

EMBED </>More Videos

DA: Police searching for man who killed parents at Chester County retirement community, shot at ex-wife as reported by Dann Cuellar during Action News at11 on September 19, 2018.

EAST GOSHEN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
59-year-old Bruce Rogal, wanted for murdering his parents, and shooting at his ex-wife in Chester County on Wendesday is now dead.

The news came around 2:30 a.m. from Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan.
EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 over the scene of a police search for gunman who fired inside of a West Chester retirement community, September 19, 2018



Hogan said Rogal received notice that his divorce was finalized Wednesday afternoon, and in the judgment the family home was awarded to his now ex-wife.

According to the DA, around 5:45 p.m. Rogal drove to his ex-wife's home in West Bradford Township and as she was in the driveway changing the oil in her car he fired six shots at her. She was not hurt in the incident but police said some of the bullets hit nearby houses.

Hogan said Rogal subsequently drove to the Bellingham Retirement Community and shot his parents, William and Nancy, to death in their apartment.

Around 6:30 p.m., police issued a lockdown in a two-mile radius of the Bellingham facility while searching for Rogal.

West Chester Area School District sent an alert stating that they locked down schools in the area, and members of the band at East High School are being contained as part of this lockdown.

Rogal fled the scene in a 2002 silver Honda Odyssey minivan.

Hours later police spotted that minivan and they say Rogal led them on a chase.

He returned to the street where he's accused of shooting at his ex-wife and crashed into a home.

Hogan said when police made contact with him he was already deceased.

Authorities won't say how he died.

All lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders have been lifted.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for details.***
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsshootingnursing home
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Alligator caught on video, remains on the loose in South Jersey
Teen sought in broad daylight sex assault of 13-year-old girl
Police kill gunman who shot 4 in Pennsylvania court lobby
AccuWeather: Patchy Fog Overnight
Trenton police officer charged with sexual assault of a minor
WATCH: Carson Wentz talks comeback ahead of return
Firefighters battle building blaze in Tacony
Suspect arrested in murder of man left at side of road in Oxford
Show More
Local companies generously support Day of Giving
Police: Man threatens to kill 11-year-old over Fortnite loss
Teen injured after being struck by car in North Philadelphia
Police: Suspect wanted for sex offenses against minors in Bucks County
Cheerleader who kneeled is suing University
More News