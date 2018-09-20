EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4288377" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 over the scene of a police search for gunman who fired inside of a West Chester retirement community, September 19, 2018

59-year-old Bruce Rogal, wanted for murdering his parents, and shooting at his ex-wife in Chester County on Wendesday is now dead.The news came around 2:30 a.m. from Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan.Hogan said Rogal received notice that his divorce was finalized Wednesday afternoon, and in the judgment the family home was awarded to his now ex-wife.According to the DA, around 5:45 p.m. Rogal drove to his ex-wife's home in West Bradford Township and as she was in the driveway changing the oil in her car he fired six shots at her. She was not hurt in the incident but police said some of the bullets hit nearby houses.Hogan said Rogal subsequently drove to the Bellingham Retirement Community and shot his parents, William and Nancy, to death in their apartment.Around 6:30 p.m., police issued a lockdown in a two-mile radius of the Bellingham facility while searching for Rogal.West Chester Area School District sent an alert stating that they locked down schools in the area, and members of the band at East High School are being contained as part of this lockdown.Rogal fled the scene in a 2002 silver Honda Odyssey minivan.Hours later police spotted that minivan and they say Rogal led them on a chase.He returned to the street where he's accused of shooting at his ex-wife and crashed into a home.Hogan said when police made contact with him he was already deceased.Authorities won't say how he died.All lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders have been lifted.------