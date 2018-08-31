Suspect wanted for rape in Hatfield, Pa. identified

Police have identified a suspect wanted for allegedly raping a woman earlier this summer in Hatfield, Montgomery County.Oscar David Amaya-Salmeron, 28, is charged with rape, sexual assault, and other offenses.It happened in the early morning hours of Friday, June 8 in the 2100 block of East Vine Street.According to investigators, the adult female victim was walking home from an establishment in Hatfield Borough when she was attacked.Police say Amaya-Salmeron has tattoos on his right arm and the right side of his chest. He may be working in the roofing or construction trades, police say, based on his prior employment.Amaya-Salmeron left the Hatfield area after the attack, investigators say, and his current whereabouts are unknown.He is described as five feet, nine inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hatfield Township Police Detective Division at (215)-855-0903.------