Suspect wanted for rape in Hatfield, Pa. identified

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspect wanted for rape in Hatfield, Pa. identified. This video was released by police on August 31, 2018.

HATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police have identified a suspect wanted for allegedly raping a woman earlier this summer in Hatfield, Montgomery County.

Oscar David Amaya-Salmeron, 28, is charged with rape, sexual assault, and other offenses.

It happened in the early morning hours of Friday, June 8 in the 2100 block of East Vine Street.

According to investigators, the adult female victim was walking home from an establishment in Hatfield Borough when she was attacked.

Police say Amaya-Salmeron has tattoos on his right arm and the right side of his chest. He may be working in the roofing or construction trades, police say, based on his prior employment.

Amaya-Salmeron left the Hatfield area after the attack, investigators say, and his current whereabouts are unknown.

He is described as five feet, nine inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hatfield Township Police Detective Division at (215)-855-0903.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newssexual assaultHatfield Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Homeless man speaks after couple ordered to return donations
Family sues CHOP after death of premature baby
NJ hiking gas tax by 4.3 cents a gallon
LIVE: Aretha Franklin funeral and life celebration
Police: Missing Langhorne, Pa. woman "at risk"
5 plaques stolen from Citizens Bank Park found in scrapyard
New guidelines for child car seats drop age-specific milestone
Nearly 500 fake IDs seized at Philadelphia International Airport
Show More
AccuWeather: Clouds, Scattered Showers and Storms Today
At least 7 killed in head-on bus crash in New Mexico
Child dead, mother injured after both hit by truck in Center City
Former Reading mayor found guilty in federal corruption trial
Miss America hopefuls arrive in Atlantic City
More News